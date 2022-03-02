Menu

Health

Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 11:21 am
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will be providing an update on the province’s efforts in combating COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal will speak to media at 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline

Manitoba is in the process of gradually removing pandemic restrictions, having dropped its vaccine card requirements Tuesday, and with mask requirements and all other COVID-19 restrictions slated for removal March 15.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Story continues below advertisement

 

