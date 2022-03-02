Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will be providing an update on the province’s efforts in combating COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Jazz Atwal will speak to media at 12:30 p.m.
Manitoba is in the process of gradually removing pandemic restrictions, having dropped its vaccine card requirements Tuesday, and with mask requirements and all other COVID-19 restrictions slated for removal March 15.
Global News will stream the press conference on this page.
COVID-19 vaccine cards no longer required at most places in Manitoba
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments