Manitoba to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday

Manitoba’s deputy chief provincial public health officer will be providing an update on the province’s efforts in combating COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal will speak to media at 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba is in the process of gradually removing pandemic restrictions, having dropped its vaccine card requirements Tuesday, and with mask requirements and all other COVID-19 restrictions slated for removal March 15.

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

2:07 COVID-19 vaccine cards no longer required at most places in Manitoba COVID-19 vaccine cards no longer required at most places in Manitoba

