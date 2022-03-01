Menu

Canada

Hydro-Québec at risk of $536M charge on Maine line

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2022 2:37 pm
Click to play video: 'New solar panel station named after Hydro-Québec’s first female engineer' New solar panel station named after Hydro-Québec’s first female engineer
WATCH: There are a couple of firsts for Hydro-Québec as it takes a new step forward in energy production. Two new solar power generating stations are now producing electricity for more than 1,000 homes. One of the station's is named after Hydro-Quebec's first female engineer. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports. – Jun 21, 2021

Hydro-Québec says it could be forced to take a financial charge of more than a half-billion dollars if it is unable to complete its transmission line project in Maine.

The 336-kilometre project that would cross Quebec and the American state to bring electricity to Massachusetts was rejected by 59 per cent of Maine voters in a referendum last November.

The future of the project is in the hands of the Supreme Court of Maine, which will have to determine if the referendum result is unconstitutional, as claimed by Hydro-Québec and its partners. Until then, work is suspended.

Read more: Hydro-Québec project facing ‘green’ opposition in Maine ahead of Tuesday’s referendum

If the project is abandoned, Hydro-Québec estimates that it will have to record a charge of $536 million in its results, according to its annual report.

This amount includes property, plant and equipment costs of $347 million that will be charged to earnings. This represents more than half of the $600 million budget planned to build the Quebec portion of the line, which is 103 kilometres long.

Read more: Legault remains confident after Maine voters reject Hydro-Québec power line construction

The other $189 million are the obligations the company has agreed to pay under agreements.

Despite the suspension of work, the provincial utility is not giving up.

“Hydro-Québec remains convinced of the value, merits and importance of the NECEC project,” says spokeswoman Caroline Des Rosiers.

Read more: Hydro-Québec gets green light from province to build Appalaches-Maine power line

“Given the ongoing legal proceedings, there is no indication that the project will be abandoned and Hydro-Québec remains very confident about its completion.”

Hydro-Québec also spent US$22.3 million or C$28 million on election expenses. It also recorded a charge of $46 million for the abandonment of the Northern Pass line project, which was to carry electricity from Quebec to Massachusetts, via New Hampshire.

The electricity sales contract with Massachusetts would bring in revenues of $10 billion over 20 years for Hydro-Québec. It would reduce greenhouse gases by 3 million tonnes, the equivalent of taking 700,000 cars off the road.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
