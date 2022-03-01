New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

They involve a person in their 60s in the Moncton region and someone in their 80s in the Fredericton area.

The province has reported a total of 306 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Eighty-six people are hospitalized because of COVID-19 — a drop of three from Monday.

That number includes three patients in intensive care.

There are 468 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 1, 2022.