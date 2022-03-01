Menu

Canada

New Brunswick reports two more COVID-19 deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2022 1:54 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick scraps proof of vaccination policy' New Brunswick scraps proof of vaccination policy
New Brunswick’s vaccination passport is no more – the first step in the province’s lifting of restrictions. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on how businesses are reacting.

New Brunswick is reporting two more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

They involve a person in their 60s in the Moncton region and someone in their 80s in the Fredericton area.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. businesses ready to move on from proof of vaccination

The province has reported a total of 306 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Eighty-six people are hospitalized because of COVID-19 — a drop of three from Monday.

Read more: COVID-19: 3 deaths, jump in hospitalizations as N.B. scraps proof of vaccination

That number includes three patients in intensive care.

There are 468 health-care workers who are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 1, 2022.

