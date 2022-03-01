Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Expired Ontario G driver’s licence must be renewed as grace period over

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 6:51 am
Ontario Driver's Licence. File photo. View image in full screen
Ontario Driver's Licence. File photo. Government of Ontario

The deadline for renewing your G-class driver’s licence has arrived as Ontarians must have them renewed by Feb. 28.

By March 1, the licences are considered officially expired.

Ontario reinstated the renewal requirements that were temporarily extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 until Feb. 28.

“People with products that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020, are now required to renew their documents,” the government said.

Read more: Ontario scraps licence plate sticker renewal fees, offers refunds from March 2020 onward

In addition, Ontario Photo Cards and Ontario health cards are also included as being officially expired.

Meanwhile, G1 and G2 drivers have until Dec. 31, 2022, to complete testing or upgrade their licences that expired after March 2020. Regular expiry dates for G1 and G2 novice driver’s licences will resume Jan. 1, 2023.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford said last week that his government was scrapping the renewal fees for licence plate stickers which were also originally set to expire as well.

He also said licence plate sticker fee refunds will be automatically mailed out for those with individually-owned passenger vehicles who bought them from March 2020 onwards.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ontario health card tagOntario Driver's Licence tagG licence tagOntario G licence tagontario drivers licence renewal tagontario G drivers licence expired tagontario photo card tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers