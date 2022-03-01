Expired Ontario G driver’s licence must be renewed as grace period over

Send this page to someone via email

The deadline for renewing your G-class driver’s licence has arrived as Ontarians must have them renewed by Feb. 28.

By March 1, the licences are considered officially expired.

Ontario reinstated the renewal requirements that were temporarily extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 until Feb. 28.

“People with products that would have expired on or after March 1, 2020, are now required to renew their documents,” the government said.

In addition, Ontario Photo Cards and Ontario health cards are also included as being officially expired.

Meanwhile, G1 and G2 drivers have until Dec. 31, 2022, to complete testing or upgrade their licences that expired after March 2020. Regular expiry dates for G1 and G2 novice driver’s licences will resume Jan. 1, 2023.

Premier Doug Ford said last week that his government was scrapping the renewal fees for licence plate stickers which were also originally set to expire as well.

He also said licence plate sticker fee refunds will be automatically mailed out for those with individually-owned passenger vehicles who bought them from March 2020 onwards.

Has your drivers licence expired?

Today is the last day for the renewal extension. As of tomorrow all class G and higher expired drivers licences are… REALLY expired. Exception- M1 M2 G1 and G2 expire on December 31 2022. Visit @ServiceOntario in person or online. pic.twitter.com/65Z8NJ7IU7 — Scott Matthews (@TPSTrafficDC) February 28, 2022