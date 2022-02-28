Man seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Oakville

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are seeking witnesses following a suspected hit and run in Oakville that sent a man to hospital early Monday.
The injured man was found lying on Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard with “obvious signs of trauma” just after 4:30 a.m., police said.
“The male victim was transported to hospital in serious condition,” HRPS said in a release.
“Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle and are appealing to the public for additional information.”
Trending Stories
Detectives are looking specifically for video camera footage from Towne Boulevard between 4:15 a.m. to 4:35 a.m. on Feb. 28.
Anyone with information can reach out directly to HRPS.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments