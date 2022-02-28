Man seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Oakville

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are seeking witnesses following a suspected hit and run in Oakville that sent a man to hospital early Monday.

The injured man was found lying on Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard with “obvious signs of trauma” just after 4:30 a.m., police said.

“The male victim was transported to hospital in serious condition,” HRPS said in a release.

“Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle and are appealing to the public for additional information.”

Detectives are looking specifically for video camera footage from Towne Boulevard between 4:15 a.m. to 4:35 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out directly to HRPS.

Investigators are looking for witnesses to suspected hit and run in Oakville.

Details on the investigation can be found on our website… https://t.co/noPHiSfzsk pic.twitter.com/n0UuVa9nVa — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 28, 2022