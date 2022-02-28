Menu

Crime

Man seriously injured in suspected hit and run in Oakville

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 2:23 pm
Halton Regional Police say a man was found seriously hurt on Towne Boulevard in Oakville on Feb. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police say a man was found seriously hurt on Towne Boulevard in Oakville on Feb. 28, 2021. @HRPS

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) are seeking witnesses following a suspected hit and run in Oakville that sent a man to hospital early Monday.

The injured man was found lying on Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard with “obvious signs of trauma” just after 4:30 a.m., police said.

“The male victim was transported to hospital in serious condition,” HRPS said in a release.

“Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle and are appealing to the public for additional information.”

Detectives are looking specifically for video camera footage from Towne Boulevard between 4:15 a.m. to 4:35 a.m. on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information can reach out directly to HRPS.

