Ontario reports 842 in hospital with COVID-19, 281 in intensive care

A total of 842 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province continues to work to control the ongoing pandemic.

The latest data released by the province also said 281 people were receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

The numbers reflect a drop in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions from numbers provided by the province on Saturday, when 1,024 people were in hospital and 284 were in intensive care.

842 people are hospitalized with #COVID19. Please note that not all hospitals report on weekends. There are 281 people in ICU with COVID-19. There are 2,001 new cases of COVID-19. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 27, 2022

However, in a tweet Sunday morning, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

The provincial data showed there were 2,001 new cases of the virus reported in Ontario Sunday.

However, experts have cautioned that this is likely an undercount, as the province has implemented more stringent rules regarding who can access a COVID-19 test.

According to Elliott, so far in Ontario, a total of 31,673,271 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

“92.6 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.5 per cent have two doses,” she wrote in a tweet.

Elliott said if you still need your first, second or booster dose “it’s not too late.”

