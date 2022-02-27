SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports 842 in hospital with COVID-19, 281 in intensive care

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Key health indicators continue to improve a week after restrictions eased, Ontario’s top doctor says' COVID-19: Key health indicators continue to improve a week after restrictions eased, Ontario’s top doctor says
WATCH: COVID-19 — Key health indicators continue to improve a week after restrictions eased, Ontario's top doctor says

A total of 842 people are in an Ontario hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, as the province continues to work to control the ongoing pandemic.

The latest data released by the province also said 281 people were receiving care in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Read more: Ontario reports 1,024 in hospital with COVID-19, 284 in intensive care

The numbers reflect a drop in both hospitalizations and ICU admissions from numbers provided by the province on Saturday, when 1,024 people were in hospital and 284 were in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

However, in a tweet Sunday morning, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that not all hospitals report data on weekends.

Trending Stories

The provincial data showed there were 2,001 new cases of the virus reported in Ontario Sunday.

However, experts have cautioned that this is likely an undercount, as the province has implemented more stringent rules regarding who can access a COVID-19 test.

According to Elliott, so far in Ontario, a total of 31,673,271 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

“92.6 per cent of Ontarians 12+ have one dose and 90.5 per cent have two doses,” she wrote in a tweet.

Elliott said if you still need your first, second or booster dose “it’s not too late.”

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers