Uptown Waterloo movie theatre vandalized during showing of Indian film

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say two men sliced up a movie screen during a screening of an Indian movie earlier this week in Uptown Waterloo.

According to police, the incident occurred at a theatre near King and Princess streets on Wednesday night at around 7 p.m.

As the film Bheemla Nayak was playing, one man proceeded to slice holes in the screen with an unknown object while a second recorded the incident.

They then ran out through an emergency exit and were last seen headed toward Regina Street.

Police describe the first suspect as 20 years old and around six feet tall with a heavy build. He was said to be wearing a hooded sweater, dark pants, running shoes and a face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

The second man was described as being around five feet nine inches tall with a slim build. He was dressed in a red hooded sweater, grey pants and light-coloured footwear and was carrying a cellphone.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.