Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia’s central bank to intervene as ruble crashes to all-time low amid Ukraine attack

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 24, 2022 3:23 am
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘Full-scale invasion’ underway as Putin orders military operation' Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘Full-scale invasion’ underway as Putin orders military operation
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Full-scale invasion’ underway as Putin orders military operation

The Russian central bank will start intervention on the currency market, it said on Thursday, as the ruble crashed to an all-time low after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in Ukraine.

After weeks of denying plans to attack neighbouring Ukraine, Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday.

Russia’s currency, bonds and stocks all tanked, prompting the central bank to announce its first foreign exchange intervention designed to shore up financial stability since 2014, the year when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine says ‘full-scale invasion’ by Russia underway as Putin orders military operation

The ruble skidded to an all-time low of 89.60 against the dollar and neared a crucial threshold of 100 versus the euro. It was at around 70 to the dollar and 81 to the euro before the recent round of geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West started to escalate in October.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“To stabilise the situation on the financial market, the Bank of Russia decided to start interventions on the currency market,” the bank said on Thursday.

Markets are now bracing for the impact of fresh and harsh Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“The sanctions hit is going to be significant, unlike the soft sanctions imposed on Tuesday/Wednesday,” said Renaissance Capital.

Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions seen in Kharkiv after Putin announces military operation underway' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions seen in Kharkiv after Putin announces military operation underway
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Explosions seen in Kharkiv after Putin announces military operation underway

The Bank of Russia has also decided to expand the list of securities it accepts as collateral in exchange for liquidity it provides, and will hold operations to offer extra liquidity to the banking sector.

The other tool the central bank has at hand to ease downside pressure on the rouble is its key interest rate. The bank is expected to continue monetary tightening as it struggles to rein in inflation, which is set to get a boost from the falling ruble.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kenneth Maxwell)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine Crisis tagPutin tagUkraine Russia tagRussia Ukraine conflict tagUkraine Russia conflict tagrussia ukraine crisis tagUkraine war tagrussia ukraine war tagrussian economy tagrussian ruble tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers