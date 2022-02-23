Menu

Politics

Okanagan MP glad to see Emergencies Act revoked, says extraordinary powers weren’t needed

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 6:14 pm
Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in B.C.’s Southern Interior, speaks during Question Period in Ottawa on Dec. 7, 2021. View image in full screen
Dan Albas, the Conservative MP for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in B.C.’s Southern Interior, speaks during Question Period in Ottawa on Dec. 7, 2021. Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

An Okanagan politician is welcoming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision on Wednesday afternoon to end the recently-invoked Emergencies Act.

The legislation, invoked on Feb. 14 and passed by parliament on Feb. 21, was in response to protest blockades in Ottawa and at select border crossings.

Trudeau’s decision to trigger the never-used-before Act triggered division across the nation, with vigorous support on both sides of the issue.

But on Wednesday, the Prime Minister cancelled the Act, stating, “we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency.”

Read more: Trudeau to revoke Emergencies Act after convoy blockades end

In Monday’s vote, 185 MPs voted for the Act, with 151 voting against it. The Liberals and NDP voted for the motion, with the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois voting no.

In an interview with Global News, Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas supported Trudeau’s decision to revoke the Act.

“I’m happy to see the Prime Minister realize that there is no justification for continuing to have the Emergencies Act in place,” said Albas.

“The order that they did was a public emergency, and the Act is very clear that it has a very high threshold when it’s invoked. And clearly, it is no longer necessary and should be removed.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act after police declare Ottawa cleared of protesters' Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act after police declare Ottawa cleared of protesters
Trudeau revokes Emergencies Act after police declare Ottawa cleared of protesters

Albas said he spoke during Monday’s vote, “and I called upon the government to revoke the Act then. So I’m just glad to see that the government has come to its senses.

“In this case, the Prime Minister has said the emergency no longer exists, and therefore those powers should not be given to the government. I’ve always said this should not be a partisan issue; this is about whether or not the government is justified in having these extraordinary powers.”

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Freezing bank accounts is fundamentally against Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, MP argues' Trucker protests: Freezing bank accounts is fundamentally against Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, MP argues
Trucker protests: Freezing bank accounts is fundamentally against Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, MP argues
