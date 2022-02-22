Small bridge near Kelowna airport to be replaced; road closure to last 3-4 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

A section of road near Kelowna’s airport will be closed for most of March, if not all of it, because of construction.

On Tuesday, the City of Kelowna announced that it will be replacing Mill Creek bridge along Old Vernon Road.

Construction is expected to start on March 1 and should last three to four weeks. Old Vernon Road will be closed between Airport Way and Spencer Road during construction, and traffic will be detoured to Bulman Road.

Read more: City of Kelowna approves 2040 master transportation plan

“Work consists of replacing the existing timber bridge that is nearing the end of its service life,” said city project manager Steven Robertson.

“In addition, Old Vernon Road will be raised to accommodate flood flows in this area.”

Story continues below advertisement

The estimated cost is $1.2 million. The city says the new bridge will provide a wider road surface for vehicles and cyclists.

Construction will typically run seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., though the city says work will occur outside those hours to speed up the job. The city wants to see the project finished prior to the spring freshet.

2:05 Dozens of Edmontonians flock to new Tawatinâ Bridge pedestrian walkway for grand opening Dozens of Edmontonians flock to new Tawatinâ Bridge pedestrian walkway for grand opening – Dec 12, 2021