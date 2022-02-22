Man hit by vehicle in early February collision on Hamilton Mountain dies

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man hit by an SUV on the Mountain in early February has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, according to police.

Investigators says the third road fatality of 2022 happened in the area of Upper James Street, just south of Wembley Road.

“Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on February 5, 2022, the male was struck by a single motor vehicle while attempting to cross the street,” police said in a release on Tuesday.

Read more: 1 dead following crash on QEW near Centennial Parkway in Hamilton

“The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and continues to cooperate with investigators.”

Detectives say they are not releasing the name of the 70-year-old man out of respect for the family at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton police.