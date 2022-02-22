Menu

Canada

Health officials in New Brunswick report the province’s 300th COVID-19-related death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2022 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Businesses react as New Brunswick enters Level 1 of winter action plan' Businesses react as New Brunswick enters Level 1 of winter action plan
It’s Day 1 at Level 1 of New Brunswick’s winter action plan to curb the spread of COVID-19. It’s the least restrictive level of the action plan, and as Travis Fortnum reports, it’s good news for businesses.

New Brunswick has recorded its 300th COVID-19-related death.

Health officials say two people have died since figures were released last Friday.

The latest deaths involve a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region and someone in their 80s in the Saint John area.

Read more: Day 1 at Level 1: New Brunswick businesses optimistic on path to full reopening

There are 78 people in hospital with COVID-19 including eight in intensive care — unchanged from Friday.

The provincial health data shows there are 3,313 active cases of the virus in the province.

A total of 415 health-care workers are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
