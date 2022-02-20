Saskatchewan RCMP issue travel warning for Highway 11, 3 taken to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Craik, Sask. RCMP said drivers should avoid all non-essential travel on Highway 11 due to icy conditions and rollovers.

RCMP officers have been responding to several rollovers involving passenger vehicles and semis on Highway 11 between Davidson and Craik.

Three people have been taken to hospital and traffic is heavy in the area.

Craik RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Robb Karaim said the roads are “too slippery” leaving no time for drivers to react.

“If you are on the road, please think of slowing down considerably in order to drive with care. If you see emergency vehicles, slow down even more to let them pass safely,” Karaim said.

“If you are in the ditch, please be patient, tow trucks are currently working at maximum capacity. We will all get to you soon.”

Slippery driving conditions are due to a recent mix of rain, snow and freezing temperatures in several areas of the province. The latest news in road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline website.