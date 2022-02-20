Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP issue travel warning for Highway 11, 3 taken to hospital

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 5:48 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Craik RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Robb Karaim said the roads are “too slippery” leaving no time for drivers to react. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Craik, Sask. RCMP said drivers should avoid all non-essential travel on Highway 11 due to icy conditions and rollovers.

RCMP officers have been responding to several rollovers involving passenger vehicles and semis on Highway 11 between Davidson and Craik.

Read more: Semi truck driver dies in highway collision near Davidson, Sask.

Three people have been taken to hospital and traffic is heavy in the area.

Craik RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Robb Karaim said the roads are “too slippery” leaving no time for drivers to react.

“If you are on the road, please think of slowing down considerably in order to drive with care. If you see emergency vehicles, slow down even more to let them pass safely,” Karaim said.

“If you are in the ditch, please be patient, tow trucks are currently working at maximum capacity. We will all get to you soon.”

Read more: Snow Angels help Regina residents in need during icy weather conditions

Slippery driving conditions are due to a recent mix of rain, snow and freezing temperatures in several areas of the province. The latest news in road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline website.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagRoad Conditions tagDavidson tagHighway Hotline tagSaskatchewan Roads tagCraik tagSlippery Conditions tagCraik RCMP tag

