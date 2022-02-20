Menu

Crews remove ice chunks from jam in Credit River after Brampton homes flooded

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 1:45 pm
WATCH: Brampton residents being allowed back into their homes ‘temporarily’ to assess flood damage

Crews are continuing to work to remove a large ice jam in the Credit River in Brampton, Ont., after a neighbourhood was flooded on Thursday.

In a series of tweets on Sunday afternoon, the city’s mayor, Patrick Brown, said water levels “continue to improve in the area.”

“There are 2 excavators and 6 dump trucks on scene working to remove the large ice (chunks) on the south side of the bridge along Creditview Road,” he tweeted.

Read more: Remaining Brampton residents impacted by flood allowed to return home temporarily

The flooding occurred in the Churchville Road and Steeles Avenue West area, near the Credit River.

At the peak of the flooding, officials said water was around five or six feet deep in some areas. A total of 100 homes were evacuated.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Michael Parks, director for Brampton roads and maintenance operations, said the major cause of flooding was ice breakup from the excessive rain on Thursday.

Parks said the water flow brought the large chunks of ice to a particular “elbow” in the Credit River and then the ice backed up and flooded the community.

On Saturday, Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said that crews were making progress, and that the remaining residents who had been displaced by the flooding would be allowed back temporarily to assess the damage to their homes.

Yet Boyes said crews were still concerned about possible “future flooding.”

Trending Stories

On Sunday, Brown said “specialized contractors” are at the scene, and are now assessing the ice jam to “determine next steps as the temperature/precipitation increases over the next 48-72 hours.”

According to Brown, the goal is to “conduct a detailed assessment of the ice jam” and to “start working to reduce it” on Monday.

Read more: Flooding in Brampton community prompts evacuation, around 100 homes affected

On Saturday, Parks said three locations where water was entering the neighbourhood had been identified.

Parks said by 11 a.m. Saturday morning, a pump had been installed at one of the locations, and water was “flowing freely as designed” at the second site.

A second pump was on its way to be installed at the third location, he said.

In a tweet Sunday, Brown said Brampton Fire command staff, the Brampton Fire and Emergency Services Water Rescue team, representatives from the Brampton emergency management office and public works are now at the scene and will be over the next few days.

According to Brown, Khalsa Aid Canada is preparing sandbags at the Susan Fennel Recreation centre in case they are needed in the coming days.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
