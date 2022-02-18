Menu

Canada

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion bill climbs 70 per cent to $21.4 billion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2022 1:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after 3-week shutdown' Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after 3-week shutdown
(From Dec. 6, 2021) In British Columbia, oil is once again moving through the Trans Mountain pipeline, which was shut down for weeks as a precaution after extreme weather set off disastrous floods and mudslides. The closure then triggered rules on gas rationing. Robin Gill explains why those measures are still in effect, and why gas prices ended up going down – Dec 6, 2021

The projected cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion has soared 70 per cent to $21.4 billion, while its completion is delayed.

The Crown corporation behind the massive project says the total cost has increased from its earlier estimate of $12.6 billion.

Read more: Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion construction complete in Edmonton area

Trans Mountain Corp. partially blames the cost increases on the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of the November 2021 flooding in British Columbia.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s fight for fuel: Trans Mountain hopes to restart pipeline at reduced capacity in days' B.C.’s fight for fuel: Trans Mountain hopes to restart pipeline at reduced capacity in days
The company also says the project will not be completed until the third quarter of 2023. It was originally expected to be finished this year.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline carries 300,000 barrels of oil per day, and is Canada’s only pipeline system transporting oil from Alberta to the West Coast. It was bought by the federal government for $4.5 billion in 2018. The expansion will raise daily output to 890,000 barrels.

Read more: Indigenous non-profit group seeks ownership stake in Trans Mountain Pipeline

Trans Mountain Corp. has also announced the retirement of president and CEO Ian Anderson, effective April 1.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
