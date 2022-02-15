Average Canadian home price hit $748,450 in January, up 21% in past year

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in January fell compared with a year earlier, but still posted their second-best showing for the month as the average price climbed to a new record.

The association says actual sales in January totalled 33,166, down 10.7 per cent from 37,137 in January 2021.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, home sales in January were up 1.0 per cent compared with December.

The number of newly listed homes fell 11 per cent month-over-month in January.

The national average home price was a record $748,450 in January, up 21 per cent from a year earlier.

CREA says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto, two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets, cuts almost $160,000 from the national average price.

