Economy

Average Canadian home price hit $748,450 in January, up 21% in past year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2022 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022' Royal LePage predicts 10.5% home price jump in 2022
Predicting what’s to come for Canada’s housing market is extremely difficult. This year’s market defied expectations, roaring back after a dive during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now 2021 is on track to be the busiest year on record. Anne Gaviola has more on what Royal LePage sees in the cards for 2022 – Dec 15, 2021

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in January fell compared with a year earlier, but still posted their second-best showing for the month as the average price climbed to a new record.

The association says actual sales in January totalled 33,166, down 10.7 per cent from 37,137 in January 2021.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, home sales in January were up 1.0 per cent compared with December.

Read more: As Canada’s home prices soared during COVID-19, real-estate money laundering audits fell 64%

The number of newly listed homes fell 11 per cent month-over-month in January.

Trending Stories

The national average home price was a record $748,450 in January, up 21 per cent from a year earlier.

CREA says excluding Greater Vancouver and the Greater Toronto, two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets, cuts almost $160,000 from the national average price.

Click to play video: 'Even Realtors surprised by red-hot housing market in B.C.' Even Realtors surprised by red-hot housing market in B.C.
Even Realtors surprised by red-hot housing market in B.C – Feb 3, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
