Quebec records 56 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall

Quebec reported 56 new deaths attributable to COVID-19 amid a downturn in hospital numbers Tuesday.

The jump in fatalities comes one day after the province reported 17 deaths on Monday. It is the highest number of pandemic-related fatalities over the past week, which has a rolling seven-day average of about 30 deaths per day.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, stood at 2,052, a decrease of 43. Over the past day, 135 patients were admitted while 178 were discharged across the province.

Officials say 132 Quebecers are in intensive care units, a drop of four in a 24-hour period.

The daily tally included 1,973 new cases of the novel coronavirus — though that number isn’t representative of the current situation, since official testing is only available for priority groups like teachers and health-care workers.

The province doled out 16,943 tests at screening clinics on Sunday, the most recent day for which that data is given.

The results of 83,152 rapid tests have also been registered by Quebecers on the government’s new website so far. Of them, 64,544 were positive results.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccination program issued another 19,334 doses in the last day. More than 18.2 million shots have been administered to date.

Quebec has recorded a total of 902,246 cases and 13,766 deaths since the beginning of the health crisis. Recoveries from the virus topped 861,000 as of Tuesday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update at 1:15 p.m. on the situation. He will be joined by Luc Boileau, interim director of public health.