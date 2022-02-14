Calgarians could see even higher gas prices come spring, experts warn

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve had to fill up your tank recently, you’ve likely noticed you’re paying more than perhaps you were a few weeks ago.

Like many essential items these days, the price of gas is on the uptick across the country and has likely made many Canadians cringe when they think about fuelling up.

In British Columbia, gas prices are normally on the higher end, but even drivers in Metro Vancouver were probably having a bit of sticker shock on Monday when they saw $1.80 per litre — a record-high price.

Gas prices weren’t quite as steep in Calgary, but with an average price of $1.46, that also set a new record high.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy, says one of the main factors is that oil prices are trading at a higher value due to concerns amidst the ongoing crisis overseas.

“If Russia and Ukraine wasn’t a hot topic or geopolitical tension right now, we could probably be paying 10 cents a litre less than we would otherwise,” De Haan says.

Delivery services are also feeling the pinch.

The owner of City Wide Courier says the price of gas doesn’t only impact his bottom line, but it also affects those who use his company’s services.

“We do have a fuel surcharge, and we adjust that up as gasoline goes up and pass that onto our customers,” says Dale Douglas.

De Haan says ongoing turmoil at the Coutts border crossing isn’t having an immediate impact at the pumps, but he does expect there to be an eventual ripple effect.

That combined with seasonal gas trends and politics, De Haan thinks Calgarians should prepare themselves to pay even more in the months to come.

“We could start this summer off with some of the highest or easily the highest prices we’ve paid… They could eclipse the $1.60 a litre mark.”

