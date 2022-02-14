Nova Scotia reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, new hospital outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported seven additional deaths linked to COVID-19 over the weekend and Monday.

The deaths involved one person in their 60s, three in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s. They were all located in the Western Zone.

“This is another very sad weekend,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Monday.

“I offer my deepest condolences to their families and friends as they navigate through this extremely difficult time.”

Hospitalizations have decreased over the weekend, with three new admissions and five discharges on Monday.

There are currently 68 people in hospital admitted due to COVID-19 complications, including 12 patients in intensive care.

The age range of those in hospital for the virus is nine to 93, but the median age is 66.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

18 (26.5 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

23 (33.8 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (1.5 per cent) is partially vaccinated

26 (38.2 per cent) are unvaccinated

However, less than 10 per cent of eligible residents are unvaccinated.

An additional 288 Nova Scotians are in hospital linked to COVID-19. This includes 132 people who tested positive upon admission but were admitted for another medical reason, or no longer require specialized care. Another 156 people contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital, the province said.

Public health reported 158 new PCR-confirmed cases of the virus on Monday after 1,554 tests were completed the day prior.

These cases include 57 in Central Zone, 39 in Eastern Zone, 31 in Northern Zone and 31 cases in Western Zone.

As of Monday, the province estimates there are 2,661 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority reported new outbreaks at three hospitals.

This includes Cape Breton Regional Hospital where fewer than 10 patients have tested positive. Fewer than five patients have tested positive at both Valley Regional Hospital in Kentville, and St. Mary’s Memorial Hospital in Sherbrooke.

More cases have also been linked to the ongoing outbreaks previously reported.

As stated in the release, this includes:

seven additional patients in a ward at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

three additional patients in a ward at Hants Community Hospital in Windsor; fewer than 10 patients have tested positive

one additional patient in a separate ward at Cape Breton Regional Hospital; fewer than five patients have tested positive

The province reported on Monday that 60.2 per cent of Nova Scotians have received a third or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, 91.6 per cent have received at least their first dose, and 85.6 per cent have received at least their second dose.

