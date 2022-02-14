COVID-19: N.B. reports 2 more deaths as restrictions set to ease this week

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday.

The deaths involved one individual in their 60s and one in their 90s.

Hospitalizations decreased in the past day by four, and 112 active COVID-19 hospitalizations remain.

There are 13 patients in intensive care, including seven on a ventilator.

Occupancy of COVID-19 units in New Brunswick hospitals remains at 90 per cent, while ICU capacity is down to 69 per cent.

As of Monday, 331 health staff are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Public health reported another 190 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus and another 471 self-reported rapid test positives.

Story continues below advertisement

The province estimates there are 3,365 known active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 33,066 PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick and a total of 292 deaths.

The vaccination campaign saw another 949 booster doses administered in the past day, for a total of 47.9 per cent of eligible residents having received their third dose.

About 86 per cent of those eligible received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 92.6 per cent have received at least one.

Meanwhile, the province is schedule to step down to Level 1 of its winter plan at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Premier Blaine Higgs has said that it is contingent on hospitalizations going down as predicted and that “our health-care system is not placed under unnecessary strain.”

At that point, indoor gatherings can have a limit of 20 people, while outdoor gatherings can have 50. Businesses, spas, gyms and restaurants can open at full capacity with proof-of-vaccination for patrons. They were previously restricted to 50 per cent capacity.

1:36 COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes COVID-19 restriction changes welcomed by New Brunswick athletes