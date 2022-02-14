Girl, 11, injured in snowtubing crash in Wellesley, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a child suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a tube being pulled by a snowmobile in Wellesley Township on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a private property in the area of Boomer Line and Herrgott Road just after 2:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

In a news release on Monday, police said as the snowmobile pulled the 11-year-old, the tube left the pathway and struck a tree.

Paramedics took the young girl to a hospital outside of Waterloo Region and police said her injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The snowmobile driver, a 56-year-old man, reported no injuries to police.

The service did not comment on any charges but said their investigation is ongoing.

