Toronto police reopen some roads in city’s downtown core after protests

Police have reopened some roads in Toronto’s downtown core after protests in solidarity with the anti-mandate demonstrations in Ottawa took place in the city on Saturday.

On Friday, Toronto police closed several roads due to the expected protests.

Police said Queen’s Park Circle to the north, Dundas Street West to the south, Bay Street to the east and University Avenue to the west were closed.

“All east to west traffic will be diverted, except TTC,” officers said.

Early Saturday morning, police expanded the closures to Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the south and Dupont Street to the north.

On Sunday, officers said the closed roads had reopened.

“Normal traffic to resume in those areas,” the tweet read. “Thank you for your patience.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered on the grounds of Queen’s Park, holding Canadian flags and signs reading “freedom.”

In a statement posted to Twitter Saturday evening, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he “received a positive end of day briefing from Toronto Police Chief [James] Ramer tonight about the work police have been doing throughout the day to protect Toronto.”

“Protest activity in our city today was by all accounts peaceful and respectful,” he said in the statement. “I’m very grateful for that.”

Received a positive end of day briefing from Chief Ramer tonight about the work police have been doing throughout the day to protect Toronto. Protest activity in our city today was by all accounts peaceful and respectful. I’m very grateful for that. pic.twitter.com/7qLosAdI5d — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 13, 2022

The demonstrations, initially aimed at denouncing vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, have since morphed into a protest against a variety of COVID-19 restrictions and the federal government.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency.

Tory thanked police, city workers and TTC employees for their efforts.

The mayor also confirmed that only University Avenue from Dundas Street to College Street — known as Hospital Row — and Queen’s Park Circle from College Street to Bloor Street remain closed.

“Police are continuing to monitor “convoy protests” across Ontario and are prepared to immediately reinstate road closures should it prove necessary,” Tory said.