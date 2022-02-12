Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Surrey RCMP investigating latest shooting, this time in Newton

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 2:06 pm
Surrey RCMP investigate a shooting in the Newton neighbourhood. View image in full screen
Surrey RCMP investigate a shooting in the Newton neighbourhood. Global News

Surrey RCMP is investigating after gunfire erupted in the Newton neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police were called to the 13400 block of 60A Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

In a media release on Saturday, Mounties said responding officers found “evidence consistent with a shooting,” and that they later located a vehicle believed to be the target in the 13500 block of 62B Avenue.

Read more: Man dies after 2 people shot in Surrey in connection with Lower Mainland gang conflict

No driver was in the vehicle, police said.

“Initial indications are that the targeted vehicle was being driven while being shot at by a second vehicle, a light-coloured SUV which fled the area,” the RCMP release stated.

Trending Stories

“No injuries have been reported. However, police are looking to confirm the well-being of the driver and any occupants who may have been in the vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

The incident was at least the fifth shooting in Surrey in the last two weeks.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

Click to play video: 'Two people hurt in Fraser Heights shooting Tuesday night' Two people hurt in Fraser Heights shooting Tuesday night
Two people hurt in Fraser Heights shooting Tuesday night
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagSurrey RCMP tagSurrey crime tagGun Crime tagSurrey shooting tagSurrey police tagLower Mainland gang conflict tagGang Crime tagSurrey Violence tagSurrey shots fired tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers