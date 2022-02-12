Surrey RCMP investigating latest shooting, this time in Newton

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP is investigating after gunfire erupted in the Newton neighbourhood on Friday night.

Police were called to the 13400 block of 60A Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

In a media release on Saturday, Mounties said responding officers found “evidence consistent with a shooting,” and that they later located a vehicle believed to be the target in the 13500 block of 62B Avenue.

No driver was in the vehicle, police said.

“Initial indications are that the targeted vehicle was being driven while being shot at by a second vehicle, a light-coloured SUV which fled the area,” the RCMP release stated.

“No injuries have been reported. However, police are looking to confirm the well-being of the driver and any occupants who may have been in the vehicle.”

The incident was at least the fifth shooting in Surrey in the last two weeks.

Anyone with information or video shot in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

