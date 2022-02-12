RCMP keeping an eye on various protests planned in Manitoba this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Emerson border continues to see semi-trailers, farm trucks and passenger vehicles blocked from accessing the Canada and United States Saturday.

RCMP say the blockade, which is in solidarity with so-called “freedom convoy” protests in Ontario, has been there since Thursday. Officers from the Emerson and Morris detachments have been on scene throughout, also receiving support from nearby detachments.

There was an initial estimate of 50 vehicles RCMP say, and as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the number of vehicles participating had remained largely unchanged. Police note the number was fluid as vehicles arrived and departed.

They’re warning people that Highway 75 and PR 200 remain completely blocked and that drivers should expect substantial delays. They’re advising people to avoid the Emerson area entirely if possible.

Police note that emergency and police vehicles, including some vehicles carrying agricultural goods, have been able to get through.

So far, no tickets have been issued and no arrests have been made. RCMP are working to reach a peaceful resolution to the blockade.

Meanwhile, RCMP say there are other protests being held across Manitoba.

Officers say they will be on scene at a demonstration on Highway 3 near Morden and Winkler.

“Officers will be present at points along the highway as well as having an officer stationed to keep the access point to the Boundary Trails Health Centre clear and accessible.”

They say anyone travelling to the nearby health centre who gets caught in the blockade should call 911 immediately for assistance.

“If anyone gets caught up in the convoy and is trying to access the health centre, we ask that they call 911 right away for assistance, as it is not always apparent that someone may not be a willing participant in the convoy, but is trying get to the hospital.”

In other areas of Manitoba, RCMP are aware of blockades planned in the areas of Deacons Corner, the Perimeter Highway around Winnipeg and the Selkirk area. They’re advising drivers to expect delays.