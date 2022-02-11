Five Saskatchewan restaurants receive national recognition

Send this page to someone via email

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and restaurants are starting to prepare.

OpenTable released a list of the Top 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada.

Out of the 100 restaurants, five are from Saskatchewan.

“It’s great. Anytime we get recognized in an industry with our peers, it’s a huge, huge compliment,” said Ross Neilsen of Odla Restaurant.

OpenTable analyzed 725,000 reviews that were made by real diners.

The owner of Chop Steakhouse and Bar says he’s honoured to be put on the list.

“It feels pretty special. If you look at the list of restaurants, it’s kind of like being nominated for an Oscar. It feels cool to be named with some of those places,” said Ian Hinds, Chop Steakhouse and Bar general manager.

Story continues below advertisement

While these restaurants aren’t doing anything super unique or special for Valentine’s Day, their regular service is just enough for creating a romantic atmosphere.

“So we do our regular menu throughout the evening… we do offer a special here and there depending on what we have that’s fresh, what’s come in from our suppliers, but for the most part we focus on our strengths which is our regular menu, our service and our staff,” said Dave MacIntosh, CUT Casual Steak and Tap.

“In the past, we’ve done a special Valentine’s Day menu, but we found that it excluded some guests because some of their favourites weren’t on that menu, so for the past couple of years we’ve actually just ran our complete menu and our guests have really liked that,” said Hinds.

These restaurants were already so close to being fully booked that even though the provincial health order for proof of vaccination lifts on Feb. 14th, they haven’t seen a noticeable difference in customers or reservations.

“Mondays are completely booked and have been for about two weeks plus. Saturday you may be able to find a table at those off hours, maybe the 5 o’clocks, 8 o’clocks, 9 o’clocks,” said MacIntosh.

Story continues below advertisement