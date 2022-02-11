Police seize guns, drugs at northeast London, Ont. home

Send this page to someone via email

A 56-year-old London, Ont., man is facing 11 charges after police held a search at a home in the city’s northeast end on Thursday.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Avenue Thursday afternoon and seized several guns and ammunition, as well as various drugs valued at $10,310.

According to police, they seized two starter pistols, a Browning Arms .22-calibre handgun, an ERMA-WERKE .22-calibre handgun and an ERMA-WERKE .32-calibre barrel and slide, a Mossberg .22-calibre rifle, a Globe Firearms Ltd .303-calibre rifle, and various amounts of different types of ammunition.

Police also seized various amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, Ritalin, oxycodone and what they suspect is fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Various drugs were also seized. Police valued these items at $10,310. London Police

A 56-year-old London man is facing 11 charges, including 10 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and is set to appear in a London courtroom on May 6.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

London police say the investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

1:26 $30 million in drugs, guns, cash and cars seized in VicPD operation $30 million in drugs, guns, cash and cars seized in VicPD operation