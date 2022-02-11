Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize guns, drugs at northeast London, Ont. home

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted February 11, 2022 11:46 am
London Police seized two rifles, two pistols, two handguns, a barrel and slide, and ammunition after searching a home on Hillcrest Ave. Thursday, February 10, 2022 View image in full screen
London Police seized two rifles, two pistols, two handguns, a barrel and slide, ammunition, and a number of drugs after searching a home on Hillcrest Ave. Thursday, February 10, 2022. London police

A 56-year-old London, Ont., man is facing 11 charges after police held a search at a home in the city’s northeast end on Thursday.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Avenue Thursday afternoon and seized several guns and ammunition, as well as various drugs valued at $10,310.

Read more: Police search on Exeter Road in London yields guns, drugs

According to police, they seized two starter pistols, a Browning Arms .22-calibre handgun, an ERMA-WERKE .22-calibre handgun and an ERMA-WERKE .32-calibre barrel and slide, a Mossberg .22-calibre rifle, a Globe Firearms Ltd .303-calibre rifle, and various amounts of different types of ammunition.

Police also seized various amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, Ritalin, oxycodone and what they suspect is fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement
Police also seized various amount of cocaine, methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, Ritalin, Oxycodone, and what they suspect is fentanyl. View image in full screen
Various drugs were also seized. Police valued these items at $10,310. London Police

A 56-year-old London man is facing 11 charges, including 10 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and is set to appear in a London courtroom on May 6.

Trending Stories

Read more: London, Ont. police seize guns and drugs during traffic stop

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.

London police say the investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Click to play video: '$30 million in drugs, guns, cash and cars seized in VicPD operation' $30 million in drugs, guns, cash and cars seized in VicPD operation
$30 million in drugs, guns, cash and cars seized in VicPD operation
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagDrugs tagLondon Police tagGuns tagLondon Police Service tagLondon crime tagdrugs seized tagGuns Seized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers