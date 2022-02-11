Police seize guns, drugs at northeast London, Ont. home

A 56-year-old London, Ont., man is facing 11 charges after police held a search at a home in the city’s northeast end on Thursday.
Officers say they executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Avenue Thursday afternoon and seized several guns and ammunition, as well as various drugs valued at $10,310.
According to police, they seized two starter pistols, a Browning Arms .22-calibre handgun, an ERMA-WERKE .22-calibre handgun and an ERMA-WERKE .32-calibre barrel and slide, a Mossberg .22-calibre rifle, a Globe Firearms Ltd .303-calibre rifle, and various amounts of different types of ammunition.
Police also seized various amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, Ritalin, oxycodone and what they suspect is fentanyl.
A 56-year-old London man is facing 11 charges, including 10 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and is set to appear in a London courtroom on May 6.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
London police say the investigation was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
Comments