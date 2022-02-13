Canada at the Beijing Olympics: What to watch Sunday night, Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s first gold medal winner at the Beijing Olympics will begin to seek a repeat on Day 10, with more chances for medals in figure skating and bobsleigh.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Sunday evening and continue overnight into Monday morning.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete (all times Eastern).

Events with multiple matches are marked with the start time of the earliest match. Medal events are marked in bold.

This post will be continuously updated as more events are confirmed.

Curling - 8:05 p.m. ET

The women’s team has a busy day with two round robin sessions, first facing the Russian Olympic Committee at 8:05 p.m. ET Sunday.

Then at 7:05 a.m. ET Monday, the women will take on Great Britain.

Meanwhile, the men’s team will face off against Italy at 1:05 a.m. ET Monday.

Figure Skating - 8:15 p.m. ET

Three pairs — Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen, and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier — will compete for Canada in the ice dance free dancing program at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday.

The combined scores of the free dance and Saturday’s rhythm dance will determine the final rankings.

Gilles and Poirier are the top-ranked Canadians heading into the free dance after placing sixth in the rhythm dance. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished in eighth place, while Lajoie and Lagha placed 13th.

Bobsleigh - 8:30 p.m. ET

Cynthia Appiah and Christine de Bruin will race their third heat in the women’s monobob competition at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, with their sights set on qualifying for the fourth and final heat at 10 p.m. ET.

Then the two-man sled competition kicks off with the first two heats starting at 7:05 a.m. ET Monday. The second heat starts at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The pairs of Justin Kripps and Cam Stones, Christopher Spring and Mike Evelyn, and Taylor Austin and Jay Dearborn will race for Canada.

The event will then move to Tuesday with the next two heats — the last of which will determine the final rankings.

Snowboarding - 8:30 p.m. ET

The men’s and women’s big air qualifiers will see athletes take three runs down the course in the hopes of making it through to the finals on Tuesday.

The women will start the day off at 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, with Jasmine Baird, Laurie Blouin and Brooke Voigt representing Canada.

Then it’s the men’s turn starting at 12:30 a.m. ET Monday, with Canada represented by Max Parrot, Mark McMorris, Darcy Sharpe and Sebastien Toutant.

Parrot and McMorris won the gold and bronze, respectively, in the slopestyle event last week.

Hockey - 11:10 p.m. ET

The women’s semifinals get underway with Team Canada taking on Switzerland at 11:10 p.m. ET Sunday.

Canada is undefeated in Beijing and is looking to reclaim the gold after settling for silver at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

The squad is coming off a 11-0 smackdown against Sweden in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Freestyle Skiing - 11:30 p.m. ET

The men’s freeski slopestyle competition gets underway with two qualifying runs starting at 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

Canada will be represented by Teal Harle, Evan McEachern, Max Moffatt and Edouard Therriault.