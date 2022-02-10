SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Steinbach high school forced into hold-and-secure due to protests outside

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 1:12 pm
A white RCMP cruiser is parked outside a brick building. View image in full screen
File Photo: RCMP cruisers outside Steinbach Regional Secondary School in 2019. Steinbach Online

Steinbach Regional Secondary School in Steinbach, Man., has been placed in a hold-and-secure protocol due to anti-mandate protests outside the building.

A statement from the Hanover School Division says the exterior doors are locked and are being monitored, with students and staff able to come inside.

Read more: Emerson border blocked, drivers say convoy is delaying traffic for hours

The division says everyone is safe, and RCMP are on-scene.

Those familiar with the matter tell Global News the protest against public health orders and vaccine mandates was originally organized by adults in the community, and also included a student walkout earlier today.

Trending Stories

They say some students who walked out are now cold, and want to get back in the building, but are being denied access.

Story continues below advertisement

Those familiar with the matter also tell Global News vehicles are blocking the entrance to the parking lot, so students trying to leave the school are unable to do so.

Authorities say the hold-and-secure will remain in place until the end of the day, and parents are able to pick their children up.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Special meetings at Winnipeg’s City Hall to address ongoing protest concerns' Special meetings at Winnipeg’s City Hall to address ongoing protest concerns
Special meetings at Winnipeg’s City Hall to address ongoing protest concerns
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagRCMP tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagProtests tagSteinbach tagHanover School Division taganti-mandate protest tagSteinbach Regional Secondary School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers