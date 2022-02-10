Steinbach high school forced into hold-and-secure due to protests outside

Send this page to someone via email

Steinbach Regional Secondary School in Steinbach, Man., has been placed in a hold-and-secure protocol due to anti-mandate protests outside the building.

A statement from the Hanover School Division says the exterior doors are locked and are being monitored, with students and staff able to come inside.

The division says everyone is safe, and RCMP are on-scene.

Those familiar with the matter tell Global News the protest against public health orders and vaccine mandates was originally organized by adults in the community, and also included a student walkout earlier today.

They say some students who walked out are now cold, and want to get back in the building, but are being denied access.

Those familiar with the matter also tell Global News vehicles are blocking the entrance to the parking lot, so students trying to leave the school are unable to do so.

Authorities say the hold-and-secure will remain in place until the end of the day, and parents are able to pick their children up.

More to come…

