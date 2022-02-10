Nova Scotia man dead after 4-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man from Tangier, N.S. is dead following a four-vehicle crash in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP say yesterday’s accident on Highway 2 near Morell Siding, N.B., involved three tractor trailers and a pickup truck.

Investigators say it appears one rig went out of control and jack-knifed, causing the pickup truck travelling behind it to be hit from behind by a second tractor-trailer, while a third tractor-trailer collided with the other three vehicles.

The Mounties say the driver of the pickup died at the scene, while a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in his truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

(The Canadian Press)

