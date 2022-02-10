Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia man dead after 4-vehicle crash in New Brunswick

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2022 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. RCMP top officer discusses pandemic impacts' N.B. RCMP top officer discusses pandemic impacts
RCMP in New Brunswick are bracing for the removal of the emergency order that has loomed over the province for the past 16 months. The force’s top officer sat down to discuss how the pandemic has impacted his members. Nathalie Strugeon has that story. – Jul 29, 2021

A 51-year-old man from Tangier, N.S. is dead following a four-vehicle crash in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP say yesterday’s accident on Highway 2 near Morell Siding, N.B., involved three tractor trailers and a pickup truck.

Read more: Calls for justice reform after New Brunswick inmate dies of COVID-19

Investigators say it appears one rig went out of control and jack-knifed, causing the pickup truck travelling behind it to be hit from behind by a second tractor-trailer, while a third tractor-trailer collided with the other three vehicles.

Trending Stories

The Mounties say the driver of the pickup died at the scene, while a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger in his truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

(The Canadian Press)

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Modelling predicts N.B. could loosen health measures if current restrictions remain for at least 1 more week' COVID-19: Modelling predicts N.B. could loosen health measures if current restrictions remain for at least 1 more week

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Car Accident tagNB RCMP tagNew Brunswick crash tagFour-Vehicle Crash taghighway car crash tagNB highway car crash tagNS man dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers