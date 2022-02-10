Guelph police asking for help in locating missing child

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing child, last seen outside his home on Thursday morning.
A police spokesperson said Ethan Wagner was last seen waiting for a ride to school outside his home in the Raymond and Bristol streets area at about 8:30 a.m.
He is wearing a black winter coat, blue pants and carrying a black and orange backpack.
Anyone with information or who sees him can call police at 519-824-1212.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments