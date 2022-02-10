Menu

Canada

Guelph police asking for help in locating missing child

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 10:31 am
Guelph police say a 35-year-old man faces a dozen charges in connection to four arrest warrants. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing child, last seen outside his home on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said Ethan Wagner was last seen waiting for a ride to school outside his home in the Raymond and Bristol streets area at about 8:30 a.m.

He is wearing a black winter coat, blue pants and carrying a black and orange backpack.

Anyone with information or who sees him can call police at 519-824-1212.

