Guelph police asking for help in locating missing child

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing child, last seen outside his home on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson said Ethan Wagner was last seen waiting for a ride to school outside his home in the Raymond and Bristol streets area at about 8:30 a.m.

He is wearing a black winter coat, blue pants and carrying a black and orange backpack.

Anyone with information or who sees him can call police at 519-824-1212.

MISSING YOUTH – Ethan Wagner, 10, last seen at home in Raymond/Bristol area about 8:30 a.m. 4’8”, skinny build, brown hair, braces. Black winter coat, blue pants, blue/orange backpack. Call 519-824-1212 if you see him. #Guelph #PrideServiceTrust -st pic.twitter.com/14gqWaOT6E — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) February 10, 2022

Advertisement