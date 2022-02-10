Peterborough Public Library seeks solutions as more marginalized use it for shelter

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Public Library is seeking solutions to address issues arising as more marginalized and vulnerable people are using the library as a shelter.

During a library board meeting on Tuesday, CEO Jennifer Jones told members that more vulnerable, marginalized and people experiencing homelessness are attending the library, which sometimes must call paramedics to deal with suspected opioid overdoses. She reported the “disruptive behaviour” isn’t manageable for staff.

In the summer of 2021, the Peterborough Police Service reported an individual died of a suspected drug overdose in a washroom in the library on Aylmer Street.

Jones was unavailable Wednesday for an interview but according to The Peterborough Examiner, she told board members the individuals are “struggling to follow our rules.”

“One of the issues is we’re too nice — and we know that,” she said. “We’re trying to crack down and be less nice. But on the other hand, we feel bad because we know there’s nowhere else for them to go.”

City councillor Henry Clarke, who sits on the library board, echoed her sentiments.

“During the day in inclement weather, there’s not a whole lot of options for people who don’t have financial resources,” he told Global News Peterborough on Wednesday. “Because many of the people that are homeless have mental health issues and so forth. And so there have been fights, verbal assaults. There have been drug overdoses.”

Clarke noted the library has a security guard on site but additional services are needed to help those struggling with mental health issues.

“We’re also looking to seek for additional resources that would have the proper training to deal with people who are suffering in those conditions,” Clarke said.

Sheldon Laidman, the city’s commissioner of community services, says options are being explored.

“We’re certainly looking at best practices throughout other library systems in Canada because all library systems are dealing with this same issue in major urban areas,” he said.

Laidman and Clarke each said there’s no easy solution.

“It’s a very difficult balancing act to make sure it’s a safe place for the general public to use but also be open to all persons to access it as well,” Laidman said.

“We have to keep the library safe for our patrons while trying to be sensitive to those who have nowhere else to go,” Clarke said.

The city said that there is ample shelter space available for people experiencing homelessness and that this has been the case throughout the pandemic.

Laidman noted some suggested improvements for the library include:

additional security staff

different types of social workers made available

different hours of operation

A report on ways to manage the issue will go before the library board at an upcoming meeting.

— with files from Jessica Nyznik/Global News Peterborough

