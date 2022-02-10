Okanagan weather: Cloudy mornings, then sunny afternoons in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

After some morning clouds to start Thursday, sunshine will filter through the Okanagan in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing to around 7 C.

The mercury will dip into minus single digits overnight, with a return to sunshine on Friday.

View image in full screen Morning valley cloud redevelops Saturday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will reach around 4 C on Friday afternoon before falling to -6 C overnight.

The potential for morning valley clouds will stick around this weekend, with sunshine returning during the day as afternoon highs stay in the mid-single digits.

System clouds will sweep back in for Valentine’s Day on Monday, along with a risk of mixed precipitation.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

