Weather

Okanagan weather: Cloudy mornings, then sunny afternoons in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 2:16 pm
Risk of rain and snow returns for Valentine's Day. View image in full screen
Risk of rain and snow returns for Valentine's Day. SkyTracker Weather

After some morning clouds to start Thursday, sunshine will filter through the Okanagan in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing to around 7 C.

The mercury will dip into minus single digits overnight, with a return to sunshine on Friday.

Morning valley cloud redevelops Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Morning valley cloud redevelops Saturday morning. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will reach around 4 C on Friday afternoon before falling to -6 C overnight.

The potential for morning valley clouds will stick around this weekend, with sunshine returning during the day as afternoon highs stay in the mid-single digits.

System clouds will sweep back in for Valentine’s Day on Monday, along with a risk of mixed precipitation.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

