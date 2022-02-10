Okanagan weather: Cloudy mornings, then sunny afternoons in forecast

After some morning clouds to start Thursday, sunshine will filter through the Okanagan in the afternoon, with temperatures climbing to around 7 C.
The mercury will dip into minus single digits overnight, with a return to sunshine on Friday.
Daytime highs will reach around 4 C on Friday afternoon before falling to -6 C overnight.
The potential for morning valley clouds will stick around this weekend, with sunshine returning during the day as afternoon highs stay in the mid-single digits.
System clouds will sweep back in for Valentine’s Day on Monday, along with a risk of mixed precipitation.
