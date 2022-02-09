Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba man dinged with over $1,100 in fines for speeding on icy highway

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 9, 2022 11:34 am
The driver was clocked at 169 km/h in a 100 zone. View image in full screen
The driver was clocked at 169 km/h in a 100 zone. Manitoba RCMP

A 20-year-old driver is facing more than $1,100 in fines after Manitoba RCMP busted him for allegedly speeding on an icy highway.

Police said the vehicle was spotted Monday morning travelling 169 km/h in a 100 km/h zone of Highway 59, just outside of Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba speeder handed $1,200 ticket, blames faulty speedometer

Story continues below advertisement

The driver was fined $953 for speeding, another $203 for imprudent driving, and was handed a serious offence notice, which means a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'More speeders on Manitoba roads' More speeders on Manitoba roads
More speeders on Manitoba roads – May 21, 2021

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagRCMP Manitoba tagIcy Roads tagManitoba traffic taghighway 59 tagSpeeder tagimprudent driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers