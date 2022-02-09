Manitoba man dinged with over $1,100 in fines for speeding on icy highway

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old driver is facing more than $1,100 in fines after Manitoba RCMP busted him for allegedly speeding on an icy highway.

Police said the vehicle was spotted Monday morning travelling 169 km/h in a 100 km/h zone of Highway 59, just outside of Winnipeg.

This sedan was caught @ 1:27am on Jan 7, doing 169 kmh in a 100, on a snow & ice covered #MBHwy59, just outside Wpg. 20yo driver fined $953 for speeding + $203 for Imprudent Driving + Serious Offence Notice for licence review. #noexcuses #TrafficTues #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/SrLGhTXB92 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 8, 2022

The driver was fined $953 for speeding, another $203 for imprudent driving, and was handed a serious offence notice, which means a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

