Manitoba man dinged with over $1,100 in fines for speeding on icy highway

A 20-year-old driver is facing more than $1,100 in fines after Manitoba RCMP busted him for allegedly speeding on an icy highway.
Police said the vehicle was spotted Monday morning travelling 169 km/h in a 100 km/h zone of Highway 59, just outside of Winnipeg.
The driver was fined $953 for speeding, another $203 for imprudent driving, and was handed a serious offence notice, which means a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
Trending Stories
More speeders on Manitoba roads
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments