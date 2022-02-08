Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP charge ‘lead participant’ of truck convoy in Sylvan Lake with assault, mischief

By Staff Global News
Posted February 8, 2022 2:43 pm
Members of United We Roll gather at Blackjacks Games Room in Nisku, Alta., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. View image in full screen
Members of United We Roll gather at Blackjacks Games Room in Nisku, Alta., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Global News

Alberta RCMP charged a man they called the “lead participant” of a truck convoy after an altercation in Sylvan Lake on Thursday, Feb. 3.

In a news release, RCMP said they were monitoring a “Freedom Convoy” that was travelling from Eckville to Sylvan Lake.

“As the convoy travelled through Sylvan Lake, a pickup pulled in front, blocking the convoy,” RCMP said in the news release. “The lead participant of the convoy approached the driver of the pickup and an altercation ensued.”

RCMP investigated the incident and charged the “lead participant of the convoy, Glen Daniel Carritt,” with assault and mischief.

The driver who blocked the convoy was charged provincially with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Read more: Truck convoy leaves Alberta for Ottawa Thursday: ‘This is about uniting Canada’

Story continues below advertisement

Fifty-six-year-old Carritt of Innisfail was the organizer of the United We Roll convoy in February 2019.

That truck convoy drove from Red Deer to Ottawa with a message for federal politicians.

“This is about uniting Canada with everybody that has an issue with the current government — you know, oil and gas, carbon tax, Bill C-48, C-69, whatever the issue is,” Carritt told Global News on Feb. 11, 2019.

Trending Stories

In a phone call with Global News Tuesday morning, Carritt confirmed he was charged in connection with the Sylvan Lake convoy on Feb. 3. He told Global News that he maintains his innocence and “will not be stopped in his ongoing fight for freedoms and liberties of all Albertans.”

Click to play video: 'Pro-pipeline truck convoy preparing leaving Alberta for Ottawa' Pro-pipeline truck convoy preparing leaving Alberta for Ottawa
Pro-pipeline truck convoy preparing leaving Alberta for Ottawa – Feb 14, 2019

Carritt was released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Red Deer on May 18.

Story continues below advertisement

In the news release, Alberta RCMP asked drivers and pedestrians to “remain calm and obey all laws when encountering any type of protest. Confronting people and committing unsafe acts only serve to further inflame the situation. Individuals are asked to drive slowly, with increased caution and patience.”

Click to play video: 'United We Roll organizer reveals immigration reform a part of convoy’s message' United We Roll organizer reveals immigration reform a part of convoy’s message
United We Roll organizer reveals immigration reform a part of convoy’s message – Feb 20, 2019
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Coronavirus tagAssault tagAlberta RCMP tagMischief tagFreedom Convoy tagSylvan Lake tagcentral Alberta tagTruck Convoy tagProtest Convoy tagUnited we roll tagGlen Carritt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers