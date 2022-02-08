RCMP charge ‘lead participant’ of truck convoy in Sylvan Lake with assault, mischief

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP charged a man they called the “lead participant” of a truck convoy after an altercation in Sylvan Lake on Thursday, Feb. 3.

In a news release, RCMP said they were monitoring a “Freedom Convoy” that was travelling from Eckville to Sylvan Lake.

“As the convoy travelled through Sylvan Lake, a pickup pulled in front, blocking the convoy,” RCMP said in the news release. “The lead participant of the convoy approached the driver of the pickup and an altercation ensued.”

RCMP investigated the incident and charged the “lead participant of the convoy, Glen Daniel Carritt,” with assault and mischief.

The driver who blocked the convoy was charged provincially with failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Fifty-six-year-old Carritt of Innisfail was the organizer of the United We Roll convoy in February 2019.

That truck convoy drove from Red Deer to Ottawa with a message for federal politicians.

“This is about uniting Canada with everybody that has an issue with the current government — you know, oil and gas, carbon tax, Bill C-48, C-69, whatever the issue is,” Carritt told Global News on Feb. 11, 2019.

In a phone call with Global News Tuesday morning, Carritt confirmed he was charged in connection with the Sylvan Lake convoy on Feb. 3. He told Global News that he maintains his innocence and “will not be stopped in his ongoing fight for freedoms and liberties of all Albertans.”

Carritt was released and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Red Deer on May 18.

In the news release, Alberta RCMP asked drivers and pedestrians to “remain calm and obey all laws when encountering any type of protest. Confronting people and committing unsafe acts only serve to further inflame the situation. Individuals are asked to drive slowly, with increased caution and patience.”

