Edmonton International Airport gets $10.4M from feds for COVID-19 recovery, testing

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government announced Monday that the Edmonton International Airport was receiving $10.4 million in new funding to help recover from the effects of the pandemic and support continued air services.

The funding, from Transport Canada’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, will be used to maintain safety, security and connectivity for travellers, workers and communities, the government news release said.

1:53 Edmonton airport working to attract lost international flights Edmonton airport working to attract lost international flights – Jun 8, 2021

According to an EIA spokesperson, the airport had about 2.4 million passengers in 2021. That number was 2.6 million for all of 2020. In 2019, pre-pandemic, the airport saw nearly 8.2 million passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Edmonton International Airport is a key transportation hub not just for Edmonton but for much of north-central Alberta and the territories,” said Daniel Vandal, federal minister of Northern Affairs.

1:54 Edmonton International Airport optimistic despite several restaurant closures Edmonton International Airport optimistic despite several restaurant closures – Jul 23, 2021

“It connects us with family and friends, helps us discover new destinations, and is a pivotal transportation corridor for many greater Edmonton businesses and Canada’s resource development sector. This funding will enhance airport safety for travellers, air crews and airport workers, while supporting jobs and our regional economy.”

The $10.4 million will help with:

Story continues below advertisement

Information technology infrastructure (new hardware, software, network and data facilities, to increase security and better protect the airport from potential cybersecurity and system attacks);

Replacing critical infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and security of airport check-in and boarding;

Projects to enable COVID-19 testing and screening at the airport.

“As we move forward with the safe and gradual return of activity in the aviation sector, in a way that continues to support the health, safety, and security of all Canadians, it will be imperative that we maintain a vibrant and competitive Canadian air sector,” said Omar Alghabra, federal minister of Transport.

“These critical investments will allow the Edmonton International Airport to invest in the infrastructure and equipment needed to help re-invigorate the aviation industry and allow Canadians to feel safe and secure when they travel.”

The Airport Critical Infrastructure Program, launched in May 2021, will distribute $571.2 million in funding over five years to airports for eligible infrastructure projects related to safety, security, connectivity to mass transit systems, or testing and screening related to COVID-19.

So far, EIA has received about $18.5 million of that funding, as well as $6.2 million from Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund.

1:53 Edmonton International Airport receives nearly $25M to help with COVID-19 recovery Edmonton International Airport receives nearly $25M to help with COVID-19 recovery – Jul 28, 2021