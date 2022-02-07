Menu

Crime

Kitchener man charged with impaired driving after pedestrian hit in Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 10:41 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police have charged a Kitchener man with impaired driving after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Sunday night. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a Kitchener man is facing charges, including impaired driving, in connection with a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Sunday night.

In a news release, police said a man standing beside his own car was reportedly clipped by a passing car’s side mirror on Baker Street at around 8:30 p.m.

Read more: Asked for licence, woman instead hands over LCBO card in impaired driving case, Guelph police say

The victim was not injured, but the vehicle drove away, police said.

“Officials located the involved vehicle in the parking garage of a downtown apartment building and noted scuff marks on the mirror,” police said.

“The registered owner was located and was observed to have an odour of alcohol beverage on his breath and glossy eyes.”

Police arrested the man and say testing at the station confirmed he had more than the legal amount of alcohol in his system.

Read more: Vaughan woman charged after allegedly speeding with 6-year-old not wearing seatbelt

A 59-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and failing to stop a collision. Along with the charges, police said his driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Feb. 22.

