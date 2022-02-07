Firefighters tackle blaze Sunday night in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say a downtown Hamilton home suffered “significant damage” following a blaze late Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Fire said crews were called out just after 11 p.m. to a residence on Charlton Avenue near MacNab Street.

A firefighter and one other person were sent to hospital for minor injuries suffered during the fire. Both have since been released.

Investigators say the blaze is not suspicious and estimate the damage to the home to be in the neighbourhood of $400,000.

A space heater is believed to have been the cause, according to Hamilton Fire.

I hope there was no one in the house I’m so devastated pic.twitter.com/NnGSh81RA8 — King Dove (@SaltLineGuy) February 7, 2022

