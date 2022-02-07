Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Firefighters tackle blaze Sunday night in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 7, 2022 9:50 am
Photo of fire on Charlton Ave. near MacNab St. on Feb. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Photo of fire on Charlton Ave. near MacNab St. on Feb. 6, 2022. @SaltLineGuy / Twitter

Firefighters say a downtown Hamilton home suffered “significant damage” following a blaze late Sunday night.

A spokesperson for Hamilton Fire said crews were called out just after 11 p.m. to a residence on Charlton Avenue near MacNab Street.

Read more: Halton police officers enter burning home, rescue 3 dogs

A firefighter and one other person were sent to hospital for minor injuries suffered during the fire. Both have since been released.

Investigators say the blaze is not suspicious and estimate the damage to the home to be in the neighbourhood of $400,000.

A space heater is believed to have been the cause, according to Hamilton Fire.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario begins easing visitor restrictions at LTC homes' Ontario begins easing visitor restrictions at LTC homes

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagHamilton Police Service tagHamilton Fire tagMacNab street tagCharlton Avenue tagfire in downtown hamilton tagfire on charlton avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers