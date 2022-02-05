Menu

Canada

Mission Services of London kicking off annual Coldest Night of the Year walk

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 5, 2022 3:05 pm
Mission Services of London building at 459 York Street, London, Ont.
Mission Services of London building at 459 York Street, London, Ont. Google Maps

Mission Services of London will be allowing politicians and media personalities to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes in hopes of shedding light on homelessness.

The London, Ont., non-profit is launching its annual Coldest Night of the Year Walk with an outdoor kick-off event on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Local politicians and media personalities will join representatives from sponsoring companies and top fundraisers on a 2 km walk through the Old East Village and Western Fair District.

Read more: London elementary schools get cozy donation from Mission Services to keep students warm this winter

The walk provides an example of the challenges those experiencing homelessness face during cold winter nights.

“The pandemic, the weather … we’re running into obstacles everywhere, and nobody feels that more than those who are experiencing homelessness,” said communications coordinator Nicole Case.

The Coldest Night of the Year Walk is taking place between Feb. 1 and Feb. 26.

Read more: Liz Murray to speak at Mission Services of London banquet in November

Participants are asked to walk for 2 km or 5 km with their households in their own neighbourhoods to experience a sense of the challenges faced by those who are unhoused.

Proceeds will fund programs and services at all Mission Services of London branches, with a goal of raising $100,000.

Those interested in joining the 2022 walk may register online at cnoy.org/london.

 – with files from 980 CFPL’s Devon Peacock and Andrew Graham 

