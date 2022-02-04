Hamilton, Niagara police aware of ‘potential demonstrations’ tied to Ottawa protests

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police (HPS) say they’re preparing for a potential demonstration in the city as other municipalities across Ontario get word of planned convoy protests this weekend.

The move comes amid rumblings of a “slow roll to city hall’ campaign set travel along King Street from the Battlefield House Museum in Stoney Creek around noon Saturday.

Last weekend, a small group of about 100 demonstrators could be seen in front of Hamilton’s city hall the same day traffic in Ottawa was snarled by big rigs lining up outside the Parliament Buildings.

HPS spokesperson Jackie Penman told Global News that they are aware of Saturday’s potential demonstration and that police will be monitoring to “keep the peace.”

“We will endeavour to minimize the impact on the travelling public and to ensure order and public safety,” Penman said.

“We encourage the public to check for road closure information and monitor local media for information and alternate routes.”

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) closed roads around hospitals and took various steps on Friday to prepare for an an anticipated “convoy” protest at Queen’s Park this weekend.

At stake is the potential blocking of several hospitals located just south of the government building — a stretch in the downtown known as “hospital row.”

“These closures could remain in place all weekend,” TPS tweeted.

“We will continue to assess the situation and make any adjustments where needed. We will continue to update the public. Please avoid demo areas, where possible, as it is likely to cause delays.”

On Thursday, Premier Doug Ford spoke with 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton‘s Rick Zamperin about the potential protest in Toronto and said he understood the bitterness of some.

“I just hope it’s always a peaceful protest. We live in a democracy (so) if people want to come down and protest, God bless them. I understand their frustration,” Ford said.

During a health-care funding meeting with Canada’s premiers on Friday, Ford’s tone changed somewhat, referring to the Ottawa situation as an “occupation” that was “unacceptable.”

“Folks, let’s put an end to this,” Ford said.

“We’re so close — so, so close to getting back to normal. We have to be united.”

Niagara police aware of 'planned events'

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say they are aware of “planned events” in their area and will also be monitoring them “to ensure participant and community safety.”

Social media posts in that region suggest a potential convoy on Highway 8 starting in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin says the service will use discretion to manage any situations that arise and will avoid escalation.

“Depending on the location of the protests, whether in town or on a highway, will determine a response from NRPS or OPP,” Sabourin told Global News in an email.

“Niagara Regional Police will not be providing an escort for the demonstration and expect all participants to follow the Highway Traffic Act and take appropriate road safety precautions.”