California couple rescued after being stranded in remote cabin for 2 months

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'California Highway Patrol rescues couple trapped in snowed-in cabin for 2 months' California Highway Patrol rescues couple trapped in snowed-in cabin for 2 months
The California Highway Patrol assisted with helicopter on Feb. 2 to rescue a couple who were snowed in their cabin since December 2021 in Northern California. In video shared by CHP, the front of the cabin, which is surrounded by trees, can be seen blocked by snow.

A California couple has been rescued by a helicopter team after spending almost two months trapped inside their cabin by downed trees and heavy snow.

The California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations (CHP) shared in a Facebook post Wednesday that they had been called in to help rescue the couple, who became stranded in the remote Northern California cabin after a Dec. 6, 2021 snowstorm.

The couple, along with their dog, were running out of supplies and the roads were impassable.

The CHP sent in a helicopter rescue team, sharing footage of their descent into the thick forest. In the video, the front of the cabin can be seen blocked by snow.

https://www.facebook.com/CHPValleyAirOps/videos/1798384487025048/
The front of the cabin can be seen blocked by snow. Screengrab / CHP / Facebook

According to CBS News, the area where the cabin is located saw historic amounts of snow in December, with over 17 feet falling in Lake Tahoe.

Trending Stories

The patrol agency said the helicopter was able to land near the cabin, despite strong winds.

The couple and their dog were taken to a landing zone and transported to a safe location by Sierra County deputies.

The identity of the couple has not been shared.

Click to play video: 'Stranded on the road? What to do when blinded by a blizzard' Stranded on the road? What to do when blinded by a blizzard
