Canada

B.C. woman finds naked man was living in trunk of her car for 3 days

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 4:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Nanaimo woman finds naked man in trunk of car' Nanaimo woman finds naked man in trunk of car
Few people can say they've driven around for three days and failed to notice a naked stowaway in the trunk of their car. But a Nanaimo woman can.

A B.C. woman had the fright of her life recently when she discovered a naked man had been living in the trunk of her car.

For days.

Nanaimo resident Bethany Coker, who is a Red Seal diesel mechanic, noticed some mud in the front seat of her car earlier this week.

She deduced someone had broken in and spent the night in her vehicle so she cleaned and steamed the upholstery and moved on.

However, three days later she noticed the windows of her car were fogged up.

Then when she was inside the car she heard a voice say “hey.”

That’s when she discovered the naked man in her trunk and quickly realized something was wrong.

“At first I thought someone was playing a prank on me, and then when I realized what was happening, I just kept my phone recording because I wasn’t too sure what was going to happen,” Coker told Global News.

“I didn’t know who this guy was. I didn’t know if he was dangerous. And he’d been in my trunk for three days and didn’t say a single word.”

Click to play video: 'Woman wakes up to find naked man inside her Vancouver home' Woman wakes up to find naked man inside her Vancouver home
Woman wakes up to find naked man inside her Vancouver home – Nov 11, 2020

Coker recorded some of the interaction with the man and put it on social media, where it has received thousands of views.

She can be heard in one clip asking the man if he is naked and him replying saying, “Yes, it’s a right of passage.”

Coker did call the police right away.

“It was probably the most hysterical call I’ve ever been on,” she said. “They’re like, ‘What do you mean he’s been in your trunk for three days?’ And I’m like, ‘He’s been in my trunk for three days, please hurry up.'”

RCMP officers did attend and said the man has “significant health issues.”

Police confirmed he is now receiving the help he needs.

Click to play video: 'Nude swimming with sharks suspect identified as Nelson, B.C. man' Nude swimming with sharks suspect identified as Nelson, B.C. man
Nude swimming with sharks suspect identified as Nelson, B.C. man – Oct 16, 2018
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
