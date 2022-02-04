Menu

Crime

Transport driver charged after truck drives wrong way down closed Highway 402: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 4, 2022 1:17 pm
Central Hastings OPP say one person is dead following a snowmobile crash north of Marmora on Feb. 3, 20220. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP say one person is dead following a snowmobile crash north of Marmora on Feb. 3, 20220. The Canadian Press file

A 51-year-old transport truck driver from Windsor, Ont., is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) after OPP say a truck drove the wrong way down Highway 402 on Thursday while the highway was closed due to weather.

Middlesex OPP say they received reports of a vehicle travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the closed highway around 9 a.m. in Adelaide Metcalfe Township.

“As officers arrived on scene, the transport was observed travelling in the proper direction after completing a multi-point turn after entering the highway from a westbound off-ramp,” police said in a statement.

A 51-year-old from Windsor faces one charge of driving on a closed highway and one count of driving the wrong way on a divided highway, both under the HTA.

The accused will appear in traffic court to speak to the charge, police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
