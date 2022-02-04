Bundle up: Extreme cold warning issued for Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Make sure to bundle up Friday night as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says the wind chill could reach -30 and that it will remain frosty until Saturday morning.

It says residents need to dress for the weather as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the expected wind chill.

Environment Canada suggests that people dress warmly in layers, with the outer layer being wind resistant.

The agency says young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are most at risk of being injured in the extremely cold weather.

It also warns that if you need to stay inside because of the weather, your pets should be indoors as well.