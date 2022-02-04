Menu

Canada

Bundle up: Extreme cold warning issued for Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 11:35 am
Click to play video: 'Cold weather wind chill impacts on the skin' Cold weather wind chill impacts on the skin
Cold weather wind chill impacts on the skin – Feb 9, 2021

Make sure to bundle up Friday night as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

The agency says the wind chill could reach -30 and that it will remain frosty until Saturday morning.

Read more: Seasonal Cycling — Tips for riding your bike in the winter

It says residents need to dress for the weather as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the expected wind chill.

Trending Stories

Environment Canada suggests that people dress warmly in layers, with the outer layer being wind resistant.

The agency says young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter are most at risk of being injured in the extremely cold weather.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Groundhog Day 2022 — Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, Nova Scotia predicts long winter

It also warns that if you need to stay inside because of the weather, your pets should be indoors as well.

