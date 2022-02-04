Guelph Storm fall 5-2 to Windsor Spitfires to begin 3 games in 3 days

Send this page to someone via email

Matthew Poitras and Cooper Walker each scored for the Guelph Storm in a 5-2 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night to begin a series of three games in three days.

Owen Bennett made 31 saves in front of an attendance of just 500 fans at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Poitras opened the scoring for the Storm at 13:01 of the first period on the powerplay, but then former Storm Jacob Maillet evened things up for Windsor less than two minutes later.

Cooper Walker gave the lead back to the Storm with 10 seconds left in the opening frame, but it was the Spitfires for the rest of the way, scoring four unanswered goals including Andrew Parrott’s eventual game-winner late in the second period.

Guelph sits in fifth in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 19-13-2-1.

The team returns to the Sleeman Centre on Friday to begin a home and home matchup with the Owen Sound Attack.

It’ll be the first time fans are allowed into the building since the Ontario government lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, but all 500 tickets have been sold out. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Guelph will then head to Owen Sound on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. start against the Attack.

All of the Guelph Storm games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with play-by-play commentator Larry Mellott.

