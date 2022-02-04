Menu

Sports

Guelph Storm fall 5-2 to Windsor Spitfires to begin 3 games in 3 days

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 4, 2022 9:54 am

Matthew Poitras and Cooper Walker each scored for the Guelph Storm in a 5-2 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night to begin a series of three games in three days.

Owen Bennett made 31 saves in front of an attendance of just 500 fans at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

Read more: Canada begins gold medal quest at 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Poitras opened the scoring for the Storm at 13:01 of the first period on the powerplay, but then former Storm Jacob Maillet evened things up for Windsor less than two minutes later.

Cooper Walker gave the lead back to the Storm with 10 seconds left in the opening frame, but it was the Spitfires for the rest of the way, scoring four unanswered goals including Andrew Parrott’s eventual game-winner late in the second period.

Guelph sits in fifth in the OHL’s western conference with a record of 19-13-2-1.

The team returns to the Sleeman Centre on Friday to begin a home and home matchup with the Owen Sound Attack.

It’ll be the first time fans are allowed into the building since the Ontario government lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, but all 500 tickets have been sold out. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Read more: Ontario boy 'Coach Cal' brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with passionate pep talk

Guelph will then head to Owen Sound on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. start against the Attack.

All of the Guelph Storm games can be heard live on 1460 CJOY with play-by-play commentator Larry Mellott.

Click to play video: 'Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears' Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears
Ontario boy returns home after bringing Ellen DeGeneres to tears – Jan 6, 2022
