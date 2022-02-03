Menu

Canada

Winter storm forces school closures in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2022 7:27 am
Buses are cancelled and schools have been closed in Waterloo Region. View image in full screen
Buses are cancelled and schools have been closed in Waterloo Region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

As expected and dreaded by some parents, the latest winter storm closed schools and cancelled buses in Waterloo Region on Thursday.

Both the Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Catholic District School Board said all students will move to remote learning.

“Staff will be available virtually to students during the regular school day hours. Students should visit their respective virtual classrooms and/or WRDSB@Home for resources,” the public board said.

It also said all extended day programs, child care centres and the board’s education centre are also closed.

The Catholic board said the cancellation also affects the St. Louis Adult and Continuing Education Centre in Kitchener,  including night classes.

While schools in Guelph remain open, the storm has also closed schools under the two boards governing the Brant-Haldimand-Norfolk area.

 

