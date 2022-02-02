Northeast London shed fire causes $6K in damage, cause undetermined: fire officials

No injuries were reported and investigation is underway into the cause of a fire which tore through a large shed in the city’s Huron Heights neighbourhood early Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 1443 Huron St., a residential complex just west of Sandford Street, around 5 a.m. and were met with heavy fire and smoke coming from a large shed on the property, said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

“Our crews went into the offensive strategy to lay hose lines to attack this fire. We were able to ensure that there was no exposure damage beyond the building itself,” Mosburger said.

“We had to use a hydrant supply to provide water to our fire engines to put the fire out, which did cause a bit of traffic delays in the area.”

The blaze was quickly extinguished by firefighters, causing roughly $6,000 worth of damage. Fire prevention inspectors were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances of the fire, the cause of which is currently undetermined.

“There was no electrical services or anything like that that was part of the building itself. Saying that, it was a garbage facility, and with that you don’t necessarily know what could have been inside some of the bags of garbage.” Mosburger said.

“There’s just too much potential of options here to determine the specific cause at this point.”

No damage was reported to any nearby buildings, and no injuries were reported to firefighters.

View image in full screen The shed as seen in August 2012. Google Maps