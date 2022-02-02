Oglaza: KFL&A will see slow and steady decline in Omicron activity

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region will see a slow and steady decline in Omicron activity as the respiratory season drags on, according to the medical officer of health.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza made the comments during his weekly media briefing Wednesday.

Oglaza says activity is stabilizing with a slow, downward trend and that severity also continues to decline.

He added that activity could change over the next two weeks with restrictions lifting.

“At this point, it is too early to fully assess the potential impact of lifting of some of these measures and how all of this lifting of restrictions may impact our community COVID-19 activity,” Oglaza said.

When asked about activity within the school system, Oglaza said there are multiple layers of protection that make schools one of the safest places to be in.

He points to teaching proper hand hygiene and the wearing of masks as ways they’re curbing the spread within schools.

“These measures are intended to minimize the risk of transmission within the school environment,” Oglaza said.