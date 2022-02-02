Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Parole board denies release of American who killed New Brunswick cop in 1987

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2022 12:58 pm
The Parole Board of Canada denied parole, saying it felt Anthony Romeo would still pose an undue risk to society if released. View image in full screen
The Parole Board of Canada denied parole, saying it felt Anthony Romeo would still pose an undue risk to society if released. CANADIAN PRESS /Lars Hagberg

A killer who has spent nearly 35 years in prison for the murder of a New Brunswick police officer has been denied full parole.

Anthony Romeo, who is now 58, is serving a life sentence for the shooting of highway patrol Const. Emmanuel Aucoin during a traffic stop in March 1987, southwest of Fredericton.

Read more: N.B. cop killer Anthony Romeo granted escorted trip for meditation class

Romeo became eligible for full parole in 2012, but the Parole Board of Canada said at the time that he still posed a risk to the public.

Trending Stories

During a parole hearing today, the board was told that if released, Romeo would be deported to his native United States, where he would be a free man and not subject to any parole or supervision.

Story continues below advertisement

A parole officer told the hearing that while Romeo has been taking his medication for paranoid schizophrenia and making use of treatment and supports, the Correctional Service of Canada recommended against his release.

After a short deliberation, the board denied parole, and said it felt Romeo would still pose an undue risk to society if released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagParole Board of Canada tagNB Crime tagParole eligibility tagAnthony Romeo tagConst. Emmanuel Aucoin tagNew Brunswick constable killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers