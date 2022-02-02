Menu

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto as 10 to 20 cm of snow expected

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 2, 2022 12:39 pm
Kids follow an adult towing sleds through Withrow Park on a snow day in Toronto on Jan. 17, 2022, on what was supposed to be the first day back to in-person school amid the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin View image in full screen
Kids follow an adult towing sleds through Withrow Park on a snow day in Toronto on Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Rachel Verbin

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with a storm expected to move through southern Ontario.

Wednesday started off with rain which will transition into snow by the afternoon, the weather agency said.

The snow will then continue through the night before easing by Thursday morning, the advisory continued.

“Additional lighter snowfall is expected Thursday for the Greater Toronto Area, however there is still some uncertainty regarding the additional associated snowfall amounts,” Environment Canada said.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the heaviest snow will hit Toronto by late Wednesday impacting the Thursday morning commute.

It is expected the city will see between 10 and 20 cm of snow.

The storm comes just over two weeks after a massive snowstorm blasted southern Ontario, dumping between 35 and 55 cm of snow depending on the area.

The Jan. 17 snowstorm forced Environment Canada to declare blizzard warnings, remote learning for students was extended, drivers were stuck on major Toronto-area highways as plows could not keep up with the quick rate of snowfall and the cleanup took days.

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto said crews are preparing to deal with another significant snowfall.

Trending Stories

The City said preparations are underway with operations “focused on the safety and movement of residents and emergency vehicles, with salting and plowing of roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.”

More than 1,500 personnel, 600 snowplows, 360 sidewalk plows and 200 salt trucks will be used 24/7, officials said.

“Salters will be deployed as soon as the expected rain changes to freezing rain,” city officials said. “Plows and salters will be strategically placed across the city, ready to begin operations in their assigned areas as soon as possible in response to the weather.”

— With files from Hannah Jackson

