Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto as 10 to 20 cm of snow expected

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with a storm expected to move through southern Ontario.

Wednesday started off with rain which will transition into snow by the afternoon, the weather agency said.

The snow will then continue through the night before easing by Thursday morning, the advisory continued.

“Additional lighter snowfall is expected Thursday for the Greater Toronto Area, however there is still some uncertainty regarding the additional associated snowfall amounts,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: More snow expected for southern Ontario to start off February

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the heaviest snow will hit Toronto by late Wednesday impacting the Thursday morning commute.

Story continues below advertisement

It is expected the city will see between 10 and 20 cm of snow.

The storm comes just over two weeks after a massive snowstorm blasted southern Ontario, dumping between 35 and 55 cm of snow depending on the area.

The Jan. 17 snowstorm forced Environment Canada to declare blizzard warnings, remote learning for students was extended, drivers were stuck on major Toronto-area highways as plows could not keep up with the quick rate of snowfall and the cleanup took days.

Read more: Toronto crews preparing as another major snowstorm looms

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto said crews are preparing to deal with another significant snowfall.

The City said preparations are underway with operations “focused on the safety and movement of residents and emergency vehicles, with salting and plowing of roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.”

More than 1,500 personnel, 600 snowplows, 360 sidewalk plows and 200 salt trucks will be used 24/7, officials said.

“Salters will be deployed as soon as the expected rain changes to freezing rain,” city officials said. “Plows and salters will be strategically placed across the city, ready to begin operations in their assigned areas as soon as possible in response to the weather.”

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Hannah Jackson

Here's a look at the the current watches/warnings/advisories in place across southern Ontario. No change to our forecast with rain changing to snow from west to east on Wednesday. Heaviest snow Wednesday night. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/l8pKlF8qsC — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 1, 2022

The snow starts off heavy and wet late Wednesday but transitions to a light and fluffy powder overnight which is more prone to blow around. The Thursday morning commute won't be very fun. — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 1, 2022

Advertisement