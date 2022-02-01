Perimeter Highway reopens after crews spend hours helping stranded drivers

The province says most highways in Manitoba have now reopened after blizzard conditions led to closures for much of Tuesday and led to more than 100 drivers being stranded on the Perimeter Highway.

The city says they have searched all vehicles which were forced to stop due to the blizzard and confirmed to Global News that no drivers or passengers remain stranded at this time, but are still asking folks to stay off the highway while work continues.

The Perimeter was shut down just after 7:30 a.m. this morning and finally reopened just after 9 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said the worst area was on the South Perimeter between Kenaston and McGillivray.

“We are working at co-ordinating a way to get those passengers out, so that might be a city bus or something of the sort to get them out and get them home to a safe place,” Courchaine said.

“The snow drifts are so high, there’s no way of moving anywhere.”

Perimeter Highway remains closed & motorists are urged to avoid all travel on the Perimeter as certain sections are impassable. 100+ vehicles are stuck on the Perimeter & the #rcmpmb is working with Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service to check all vehicles & ensure everyone’s safety pic.twitter.com/LoVNx1V2l3 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 2, 2022