Traffic

Perimeter Highway reopens after crews spend hours helping stranded drivers

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 1, 2022 9:41 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP update on highway conditions' RCMP update on highway conditions
RCMP say around 100 vehicles are stranded on the South Perimeter Highway right now between McGillivray and Kenaston and crews are working to help get them moving again.

The province says most highways in Manitoba have now reopened after blizzard conditions led to closures for much of Tuesday and led to more than 100 drivers being stranded on the Perimeter Highway.

The city says they have searched all vehicles which were forced to stop due to the blizzard and confirmed to Global News that no drivers or passengers remain stranded at this time, but are still asking folks to stay off the highway while work continues.

The Perimeter was shut down just after 7:30 a.m. this morning and finally reopened just after 9 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine said the worst area was on the South Perimeter between Kenaston and McGillivray.

Trending Stories

“We are working at co-ordinating a way to get those passengers out, so that might be a city bus or something of the sort to get them out and get them home to a safe place,” Courchaine said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The snow drifts are so high, there’s no way of moving anywhere.”

READ MORE: Blizzard conditions rage in Manitoba

